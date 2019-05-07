Herta (Lonnie) Elly Pfister
Herta (Lonnie) Elly Pfister falleció el 5 de mayo de 2019 y nació en Prusia Oriental el 4 de noviembre de 1924. Fue precedida en muerte por su esposo Austin A. Pfister y le sobrevive su hija Lorain, su nieto Austin, su nieto Dean y su esposa Jessica, al igual que sus dos bisnietos Jaxon y Elise. Un agradecimiento especial a Adrienne, Hilary, Amber Care Hospice y a Arbors of Del Rey.
