Irma Estrada
Velorio: Jueves 2 de mayo de 2019 de 5:00 p. m. a 9:00 p. m. con rosario a las 7:00 p. m. en Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Misa fúnebre: viernes 3 de mayo de 2019 a las 9:00 a. m. en la iglesia católica Little Flower. Entierro: Cementerio de Mt. Carmel
