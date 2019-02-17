Philip Michael Kennedy "Mike"
Philip Michael Kennedy "Mike", de 74 años, falleció el 6 de febrero de 2019. Era el esposo de Betty Jane, compartiendo 50 años juntos. Nacido en El Paso, hijo de James y Lena Kennedy. Asistió a Austin High School y UTEP. Trabajó en Tri-State Grocers y se retiró de Currey Adkins. Sus pasatiempos favoritos eran jugar golf y restaurar autos viejos. Le sobreviven su esposa Betty Jane y sus amadas hijas Barbara (Brian) Wancho y Alison Kennedy, sus nietos Skyler Michael, Hunter, Mercer, Parker Wancho y Cameron Michael Kennedy, sus hermanos Jim (Margaret), Jere (Pat) y su hermana Carol. El servicio conmemorativo se llevará a cabo el 23 de febrero a las 4:00 p.m. en Jesus Chapel 111 West Sunset 79922. En lugar de flores, por favor considere hacer una donación a Jesus Chapel en memoria de Mike Kennedy.
