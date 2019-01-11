Trinidad Hurtado
On Wednesday, January 2, 2019, Trinidad Hurtado, loving father, grandfather and
great grandfather passed away at age 89.
He is survived by his son/daughters: Jose T. Hurtado, Martha H. Castro, Teresa H. Rodes,
Patricia H. Perry and Armida Hurtado. He will be missed by by his four grandchildren:
Zane Cox (Hortencia Juarez) Stefania Castro, Brandon Skelton and Zack Hurtado.
Great grandchildren: Lucy Juarez, and Sadie Cox. Funeral services were held privately.
Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home Central.
Read or Share this story: https://www.elpasoymas.com/story/vida/2019/01/11/trinidad-hurtado/38883673/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the lineamientos y preguntas frecuentes (FAQs)
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.