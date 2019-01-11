On Wednesday, January 2, 2019, Trinidad Hurtado, loving father, grandfather and

great grandfather passed away at age 89.

He is survived by his son/daughters: Jose T. Hurtado, Martha H. Castro, Teresa H. Rodes,

Patricia H. Perry and Armida Hurtado. He will be missed by by his four grandchildren:

Zane Cox (Hortencia Juarez) Stefania Castro, Brandon Skelton and Zack Hurtado.

Great grandchildren: Lucy Juarez, and Sadie Cox. Funeral services were held privately.

Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home Central.

Read or Share this story: https://www.elpasoymas.com/story/vida/2019/01/11/trinidad-hurtado/38883673/