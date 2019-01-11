Maria Ontiveros Sanchez, 76, of El Paso, Texas passed away January 8, 2019. She was born in El Paso, Texas on February 21, 1942. Maria (Mary) graduated from El Paso Technical School and received her GED from high school. She was married to Edwardo R. Sanchez on November 22, 1969. Mary worked in general offices for Kress, White House and Aaronson Brothers. She had a passion for golf, fishing, boating and baking. She is survived by her husband Edwardo Sanchez and brother Joe Ontiveros. Mary was a wonderful, caring wife to Edwardo and equally caring for several nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. A Visitation with family and friends will be held Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 1:00pm with a Memorial Service at 2:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home- West, 5054 Doniphan Dr., El Paso, TX 79932.

