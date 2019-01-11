David Earl Anderson, 85, passed away January 5, 2019 in El Paso. Born in Laredo to Earl and Anna Anderson, preceded in death by his first wife Emelia and sisters Nancy and Madelyn, David is survived by his wife Leticia and daughter Adriana; children John, Mary, Margaret, Edward and Steven; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

David served his country proudly for 23 years, in combat in Korea, and in tours including Vietnam. Following military service, he worked for many years as a civilian contract engineer at Ft Bliss' Air Defense Unit. David was an honorable man who embodied the meaning of Duty, Honor, and Country, and he instilled those values in his family.

He spent hours in retirement in his lavishly-stocked tool shed, tearing things apart and reassembling them for the sheer joy of knowing how things worked, and he could solve almost any problem. He loved driving the open roads of Texas and the country, loading up the family in its motor home and departing for high adventure. David's legacy will be his loyalty, his love for life and learning, and his deep commitment to his family.

David's visitation, Sunday January 13, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home East 10950 Pellicano., from 2 to 6pm with Rosary at 4pm. Funeral Mass will be Monday January 14 at 11:30am at St Mark Catholic Church, 11700 Pebble Hills.

Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, with full military honors.

