Stephen Warner Untesee, de 69 años. El velorio será de 6:00 p.m. a 9:00 p.m. con el servicio de oración a las 7:00 a.m. el jueves 13 de diciembre de 2018 en Sunset Funeral Home-West. Servicios encomendados a Sunset Funeral Home-West, en el 480 N. Resler Dr. Visite nuestro libro de registro en línea en www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
